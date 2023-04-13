Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)

During the recent session, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s traded shares were 5.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.78% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CS share is $7.44, that puts it down -691.49 from that peak though still a striking 12.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $3.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 47.66 million shares over the past three months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CS has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) registered a 1.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.78% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.37%, and it has moved by -62.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.34%. The short interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is 63.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.77, which implies an increase of 46.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.82 and $3.79 respectively. As a result, CS is trading at a discount of -303.19% off the target high and 12.77% off the low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Credit Suisse Group AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares have gone down -77.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -86.11% against 6.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.30%. While earnings are projected to return -301.50% in 2023.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Credit Suisse Group AG is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 16.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Credit Suisse Group AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.37%, with the float percentage being 2.37%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.23 million shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $37.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.97 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $4.92 million.