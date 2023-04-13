Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) On Wednesday – Up 11.43 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.09% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the INPX share is $19.42, that puts it down -5448.57 from that peak though still a striking 11.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $4.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.92 million shares over the past three months.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Inpixon (INPX) registered a 10.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.09% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.14%, and it has moved by -50.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.02%. The short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.92 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.63 million by the end of Dec 2017. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then drop by -69.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 29.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Inpixon insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.13%, with the float percentage being 3.16%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 14.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47930.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 2.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17336.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inpixon (INPX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 47356.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17128.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25745.0, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $9311.0.