Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Is Down -24.97% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the IMTX share is $13.60, that puts it down -125.17 from that peak though still a striking 4.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $454.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 260.27K shares over the past three months.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $6.04 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.36%, and it has moved by -24.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.63%. The short interest in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) is 2.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.64 day(s) to cover.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immatics N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immatics N.V. (IMTX) shares have gone down -45.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -362.07% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -121.00% this quarter and then drop -45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -72.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.04 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.03 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $104.88 million and $17.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -87.60% and then drop by -25.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 136.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.20% per annum.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

Immatics N.V. insiders own 26.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.78%, with the float percentage being 63.23%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.96 million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $51.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immatics N.V. (IMTX) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 1.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $10.99 million.