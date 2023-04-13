How Will GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Look After It Drops -79.08% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.59% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the GSIT share is $4.28, that puts it down -79.08 from that peak though still a striking 39.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $47.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 46.72K shares over the past three months.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) registered a 16.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.59% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.46%, and it has moved by 58.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.27%. The short interest in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.79 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.31%. While earnings are projected to return 25.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

GSI Technology Inc. insiders own 30.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.18%, with the float percentage being 30.68%. Roumell Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 7.00% of all shares), a total value of $2.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 1.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 million.