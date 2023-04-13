How Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -13.92% YTD?

During the recent session, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.15% or -$1.55. The 52-week high for the HOG share is $51.77, that puts it down -44.57 from that peak though still a striking 16.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.80. The company’s market capitalization is $5.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.38.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) registered a -4.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.15% in intraday trading to $35.81 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.74%, and it has moved by -9.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.31%. The short interest in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 7.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.25, which implies an increase of 31.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, HOG is trading at a discount of -81.51% off the target high and -17.29% off the low.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harley-Davidson Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) shares have gone up 1.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.25% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.80% this quarter and then jump 8.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.45 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.50% and then jump by 14.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.40%. While earnings are projected to return 18.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 43.10% per annum.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.66, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

Harley-Davidson Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.69%, with the float percentage being 91.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 586 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.14 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $546.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.7 million shares, is of H Partners Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $528.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) shares are John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd owns about 5.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $250.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.11 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $170.83 million.