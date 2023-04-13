Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.11% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the GES share is $24.66, that puts it down -24.67 from that peak though still a striking 27.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.92K shares over the past three months.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) trade information

Guess’ Inc. (GES) registered a 4.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.11% in intraday trading to $19.78 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.21%, and it has moved by -7.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.62%. The short interest in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) is 5.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 17.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, GES is trading at a discount of -26.39% off the target high and -16.28% off the low.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guess’ Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guess’ Inc. (GES) shares have gone up 28.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.92% against -0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -216.70% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $555.63 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $646.03 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $593.47 million and $642.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.40% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.50%. While earnings are projected to return -15.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.40% per annum.

GES Dividends

Guess’ Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 23 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Guess’ Inc. is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

Guess’ Inc. insiders own 34.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.06%, with the float percentage being 92.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 9.74% of all shares), a total value of $110.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $70.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guess’ Inc. (GES) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $14.19 million.