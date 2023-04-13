Given A -964.86% Drop From High, Can Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.70% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ASTR share is $3.94, that puts it down -964.86 from that peak though still a striking 5.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $95.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) registered a -4.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.70% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.47%, and it has moved by -15.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.86%. The short interest in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 25.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.84 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 63.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, ASTR is trading at a discount of -170.27% off the target high and -170.27% off the low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astra Space Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares have gone down -29.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 11.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 190.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 67.90% in 2023.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.21%, with the float percentage being 37.66%. Acme, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.24 million shares (or 13.12% of all shares), a total value of $12.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.58 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $1.55 million.