For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. The 52-week high for the BGRY share is $2.95, that puts it down -113.77 from that peak though still a striking 63.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $334.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BGRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.73%, and it has moved by 28.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.74%. The short interest in Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is 5.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.40, which implies an increase of 1.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $1.40 respectively. As a result, BGRY is trading at a discount of -1.45% off the target high and -1.45% off the low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Berkshire Grey Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares have gone down -11.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.16% against 9.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 84.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.14 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.17 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.49 million and $23.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.00% and then jump by 50.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 34.00% in 2023.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Berkshire Grey Inc. insiders own 6.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.25%, with the float percentage being 87.73%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 65.57 million shares (or 27.05% of all shares), a total value of $39.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.57 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 23.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $3.19 million.