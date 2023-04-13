Following Its 52-Week Low, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)’S Share Price Rose 39.14% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 18.55%

During the recent session, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares were 2.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.48% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the STNE share is $12.63, that puts it down -12.87 from that peak though still a striking 39.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. STNE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) registered a 6.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.48% in intraday trading to $11.19 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.77%, and it has moved by 23.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.11%. The short interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is 15.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.45, which implies an increase of 82.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.85 and $86.38 respectively. As a result, STNE is trading at a discount of -671.94% off the target high and -184.63% off the low.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that StoneCo Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares have gone up 5.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.76% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $538.5 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $570.21 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $387.19 million and $430.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.10% and then jump by 32.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.72%. While earnings are projected to return 85.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 33.80% per annum.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 31 and June 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

StoneCo Ltd. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.53%, with the float percentage being 77.80%. Madrone Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.34 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $239.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $210.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 6.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.3 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $59.45 million.