During The Past Six Months, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Shares Took An -90.18% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s traded shares were 1.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the NOGN share is $230.20, that puts it down -10557.41 from that peak though still a striking 23.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $7.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 602.43K shares over the past three months.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NOGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.16.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $2.16 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.85%, and it has moved by -73.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.92%. The short interest in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) is 32220.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies a decrease of -332.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, NOGN is trading at a premium of 76.85% off the target high and 76.85% off the low.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.51 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 91.10% in 2023.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Nogin Inc. insiders own 26.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.53%, with the float percentage being 8.83%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 42379.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21220.0 shares, is of SVB Financial Group’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.