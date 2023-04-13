Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) After A -0.03% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.60% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TBLT share is $41.67, that puts it down -3758.33 from that peak though still a striking 4.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $16.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 448.61K shares over the past three months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) registered a -3.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.60% in intraday trading to $1.08 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.03%, and it has moved by -34.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.24%. The short interest in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 1.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.65 day(s) to cover.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares have gone down -54.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.01% against -0.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.46%, with the float percentage being 11.47%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 6.51% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8301.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16934.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8001.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $16562.0.