CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) At $1.60 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares were 2.99 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.30% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the CXAI share is $13.47, that puts it down -741.88 from that peak though still a striking 24.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $23.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 293.10K shares over the past three months.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) registered a 20.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.30% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.04%, and it has moved by -81.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.00%. The short interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 10670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 239.80% in 2023.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

CXApp Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.40%, with the float percentage being 14.42%. HRT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38180.0 shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $61088.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28603.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45764.0.