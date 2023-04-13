Could NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 9.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $24.43, that puts it down -166.99 from that peak though still a striking 12.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.03. The company’s market capitalization is $14.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 44.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 44.38 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc. (NIO) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $9.15 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.18%, and it has moved by 8.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.53%. The short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 94.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $92.31, which implies an increase of 90.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.20 and $172.25 respectively. As a result, NIO is trading at a discount of -1782.51% off the target high and -503.28% off the low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have gone down -28.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.43% against -5.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.80%. While earnings are projected to return -32.30% in 2023.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.90%, with the float percentage being 35.90%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 764 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 121.06 million shares (or 7.84% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $588.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 38.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $493.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.23 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $176.27 million.