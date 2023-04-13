ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX)’s Stock Is Up 7.41%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.00% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CFRX share is $363.20, that puts it down -33529.63 from that peak though still a striking 7.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 699.68K shares over the past three months.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) registered a 7.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.00% in intraday trading to $1.08 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.56%, and it has moved by -51.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.65%. The short interest in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is 33200.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 64.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CFRX is trading at a discount of -177.78% off the target high and -177.78% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return -183.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.70% per annum.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

ContraFect Corporation insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.06%, with the float percentage being 9.20%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 51189.0 shares (or 3.27% of all shares), a total value of $0.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19860.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 5290.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71097.0 market value.