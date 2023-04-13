ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH): Can A Stock That’s Down -45.66% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares were 5.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.94% or -$1.86. The 52-week high for the WISH share is $68.40, that puts it down -760.38 from that peak though still a striking -16.98% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.30. The company’s market capitalization is $5.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) registered a -18.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.94% in intraday trading to $7.95 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -34.55%, and it has moved by -36.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.38%. The short interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is 72.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ContextLogic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares have gone down -65.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.75% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $119.87 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130.52 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $189 million and $134 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.60% and then drop by -2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.30%. While earnings are projected to return 0.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.60% per annum.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc. insiders own 9.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.12%, with the float percentage being 53.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 53.83 million shares (or 7.70% of all shares), a total value of $787.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $634.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $295.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.11 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $191.86 million.