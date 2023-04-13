Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Fell -19.36%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s traded shares were 8.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.65% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the CNSL share is $8.49, that puts it down -125.2 from that peak though still a striking 44.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $293.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 533.10K shares over the past three months.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. CNSL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) trade information

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) registered a 36.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.65% in intraday trading to $3.77 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.79%, and it has moved by 48.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.17%. The short interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is 3.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.67, which implies a decrease of -2.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, CNSL is trading at a discount of -19.36% off the target high and 33.69% off the low.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,250.00% this quarter and then drop -2,300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $286.29 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $284.88 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $300.28 million and $298.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.70% and then drop by -4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.50%. While earnings are projected to return -20.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

CNSL Dividends

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s Major holders

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.71%, with the float percentage being 83.80%. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 39.36 million shares (or 34.32% of all shares), a total value of $140.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $9.18 million.