Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s Stock Is Down -57.85% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 16.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.35% or -$2.35. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $162.44, that puts it down -139.45 from that peak though still a striking 53.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.55. The company’s market capitalization is $15.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.25 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COIN has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) registered a -3.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.35% in intraday trading to $67.84 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.47%, and it has moved by 14.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.85%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 36.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.77, which implies an increase of 4.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, COIN is trading at a discount of -194.81% off the target high and 60.2% off the low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares have gone up 1.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.68% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 93.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $434.61k and $333.29k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -49.40% and then drop by -46.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -181.40% in 2023.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.01%, with the float percentage being 55.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 809 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.18 million shares (or 7.18% of all shares), a total value of $466.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.86 million shares, is of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $700.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $271.76 million.