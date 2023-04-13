Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Given A -625.45% drop From High?

During the last session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares were 1.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.74% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the LILM share is $3.99, that puts it down -625.45 from that peak though still a striking 1.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $214.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LILM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Lilium N.V. (LILM) registered a -9.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.74% in intraday trading to $0.55 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.69%, and it has moved by -34.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.28%. The short interest in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is 7.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 45.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, LILM is trading at a discount of -81.82% off the target high and -81.82% off the low.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lilium N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares have gone down -68.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.95% against 6.80.

While earnings are projected to return 44.40% in 2023.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V. insiders own 63.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.94%, with the float percentage being 38.24%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.83 million shares (or 5.09% of all shares), a total value of $10.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.13 million shares, is of B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 8.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $85560.0.