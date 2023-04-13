Can Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -28.91% YTD?

During the recent session, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s traded shares were 3.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.49% or -$1.62. The 52-week high for the SPWH share is $11.19, that puts it down -67.26 from that peak though still a striking -14.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.66. The company’s market capitalization is $310.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 357.03K shares over the past three months.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SPWH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) trade information

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) registered a -19.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.49% in intraday trading to $6.69 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.58%, and it has moved by -19.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.40%. The short interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is 3.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.20, which implies an increase of 40.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SPWH is trading at a discount of -124.22% off the target high and -19.58% off the low.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) shares have gone down -23.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.53% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.80% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $380.01 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $316.71 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $416.29 million and $309.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.70% and then jump by 2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.40%. While earnings are projected to return 18.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.72% per annum.

SPWH Dividends

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and June 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s Major holders

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.24%, with the float percentage being 99.98%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.32 million shares (or 8.81% of all shares), a total value of $31.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $8.32 million.