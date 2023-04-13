Can Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -42.37% YTD?

During the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares were 4.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.18. The 52-week high for the NVOS share is $2.38, that puts it down -1883.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $16.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.20 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.36%, and it has moved by -11.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.32%. The short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 4.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return 15.60% in 2023.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 12 and April 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders own 12.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.29%, with the float percentage being 3.78%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of CVI Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25590.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $5146.0.