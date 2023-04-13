Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Rose 28.14% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -17.33%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.03% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $54.50, that puts it down -3163.47 from that peak though still a striking 28.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $33.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) registered a 5.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.60%, and it has moved by 18.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.61%. The short interest in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is 1.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39062500.00, which implies an increase of 100.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39062500.00 and $39062500.00 respectively. As a result, CEI is trading at a discount of -2339071756.29% off the target high and -2339071756.29% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 89.10% in 2023.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy Inc. insiders own 11.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.69%, with the float percentage being 6.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1.0 million.