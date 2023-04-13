British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Stock Dropped -3.87% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BTI share is $45.28, that puts it down -28.02 from that peak though still a striking 2.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.44. The company’s market capitalization is $78.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.95 million shares over the past three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.24% in intraday trading to $35.37 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.96%, and it has moved by -3.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.39%. The short interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is 9.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that British American Tobacco p.l.c. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares have gone down -2.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.31% against 5.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40%. While earnings are projected to return 1.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.80% per annum.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 2.71, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

British American Tobacco p.l.c. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.95%, with the float percentage being 7.97%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 670 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 34.67 million shares (or 1.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.78 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 0.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $628.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 17.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $605.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.87 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $278.05 million.