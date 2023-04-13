Boom Or Bust? Where Will Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares were 6.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.07% or -$0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $270.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 million shares over the past three months.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. SENS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) registered a -8.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.07% in intraday trading to $0.55 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.33%, and it has moved by -40.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.36%. The short interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is 59.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 23.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.55, which implies an increase of 64.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, SENS is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -9.09% off the low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Senseonics Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares have gone down -52.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.45% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -115.80% this quarter and then drop -118.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.17 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.48 million and $3.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.80% and then jump by 12.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.60%. While earnings are projected to return 132.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.47%, with the float percentage being 26.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 32.41 million shares (or 6.75% of all shares), a total value of $17.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.61 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $5.85 million.