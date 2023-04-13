Boom Or Bust? Where Will New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 2.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $11.02, that puts it down -22.85 from that peak though still a striking 35.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.81. The company’s market capitalization is $6.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.28 million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $8.97 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.42%, and it has moved by 38.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.55%. The short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 20.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone up 5.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.88% against -4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.10% this quarter and then drop -8.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 88.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $522.95 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $699.47 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $332 million and $359 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.50% and then jump by 94.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 5.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.30% per annum.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.98%, with the float percentage being 60.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 624 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 74.67 million shares (or 10.93% of all shares), a total value of $668.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $589.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 21.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $188.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.17 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $117.94 million.