Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BSFC share is $1.75, that puts it down -1246.15 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BSFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.21%, and it has moved by -12.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.17%. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 95.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, BSFC is trading at a discount of -2207.69% off the target high and -1823.08% off the low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.84 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.7 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.63 million and $5.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 258.10% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 51.40% in 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders own 56.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.45%, with the float percentage being 10.33%.