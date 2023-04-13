Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Has Gained 9.09% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.38% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AUR share is $5.37, that puts it down -306.82 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) registered a -6.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.38% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.65%, and it has moved by -0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.24%. The short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 12.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.95, which implies an increase of 66.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AUR is trading at a discount of -430.3% off the target high and 5.3% off the low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -342.90% this quarter and then drop -21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42 million and $20.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -99.40% and then drop by -98.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -124.10% in 2023.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc. insiders own 47.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.54%, with the float percentage being 74.80%. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 54.04 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $65.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.42 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 34.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.86 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $24.0 million.