As The Stock Rises By 35.42% Year-To-Date, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the recent session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the YPF share is $13.11, that puts it down -5.39 from that peak though still a striking 77.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $9.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $12.44 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.50%, and it has moved by 27.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 147.42%. The short interest in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 7.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that YPF Sociedad Anonima has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares have gone up 84.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.47% against -7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.40% this quarter and then drop -42.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.42 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.72 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.63 billion and $4.86 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.60% and then drop by -2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 87.90%. While earnings are projected to return -39.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 47.92% per annum.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

YPF Sociedad Anonima insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.18%, with the float percentage being 50.18%. Helikon Investments Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.95 million shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $73.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares are Hartford International Value Fund and Pacific Select Fund-International Value Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Hartford International Value Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.