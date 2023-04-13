After A -24.30% Drop In The Last Week, Does WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s traded shares were 2.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.16% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the WETG share is $50.50, that puts it down -27955.56 from that peak though still a striking -5.56% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $35.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) registered a -7.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.16% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.30%, and it has moved by -45.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.26%. The short interest in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 92.70% in 2023.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

WeTrade Group Inc. insiders own 68.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.79%, with the float percentage being 2.47%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $43589.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43589.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 88233.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $15890.0.