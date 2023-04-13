After A 23.95% Jump In The Last Week, Does Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.11% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the XOS share is $3.25, that puts it down -345.21 from that peak though still a striking 41.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $96.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.13K shares over the past three months.

Xos Inc. (XOS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. XOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Xos Inc. (XOS) registered a 26.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.11% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.95%, and it has moved by 23.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.91%. The short interest in Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) is 4.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.12, which implies an increase of 65.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, XOS is trading at a discount of -447.95% off the target high and 31.51% off the low.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xos Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xos Inc. (XOS) shares have gone down -33.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.59% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 95.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.03 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.01 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.03 million and $9.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.40% and then jump by 33.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -304.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.40% per annum.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Xos Inc. insiders own 66.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.60%, with the float percentage being 22.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 1.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.41 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xos Inc. (XOS) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $0.76 million.