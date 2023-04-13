Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Could Post A 21.69% Or More Growth

During the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 14.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.50% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $40.97, that puts it down -274.5 from that peak though still a striking 21.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.62. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.95 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AFRM has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) registered a -6.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.50% in intraday trading to $10.94 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.20%, and it has moved by 5.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.89%. The short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 47.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.97, which implies an increase of 21.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of -64.53% off the target high and 45.16% off the low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares have gone down -41.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.01% against 9.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -378.90% this quarter and then drop -26.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370.11 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $390.75 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $354.76 million and $364.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 9.80% in 2023.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.66%, with the float percentage being 83.02%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 497 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.66 million shares (or 10.97% of all shares), a total value of $248.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.22 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 8.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $195.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 15.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.43 million, or about 4.03% of the stock, which is worth about $91.23 million.