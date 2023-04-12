Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around -$0.37 or -3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $577.53M. ZYME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.80, offering almost -20.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.33% since then. We note from Zymeworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 671.25K.

Zymeworks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ZYME as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zymeworks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) trade information

Instantly ZYME has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.72 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.50% year-to-date, but still down -3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) is 13.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZYME is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Zymeworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.54 percent over the past six months and at a -218.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -79.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to make $14.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.92 million and $5.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 918.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 164.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.60%. Zymeworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 146.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.99% of Zymeworks Inc. shares, and 101.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.47%. Zymeworks Inc. stock is held by 125 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.01% of the shares, which is about 7.57 million shares worth $59.49 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 9.80% or 6.18 million shares worth $48.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $33.09 million, making up 8.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $3.8 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.