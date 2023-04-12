Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $192.43, and it changed around -$3.55 or -1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.03B. WDAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $233.84, offering almost -21.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $128.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.11% since then. We note from Workday Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Workday Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended WDAY as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Workday Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) trade information

Instantly WDAY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 200.65 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.00% year-to-date, but still down -5.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is 6.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $215.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WDAY is forecast to be at a low of $142.00 and a high of $250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) estimates and forecasts

Workday Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.17 percent over the past six months and at a 37.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Workday Inc. to make $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.43 billion and $1.54 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.00%. Workday Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.82% per year for the next five years.

WDAY Dividends

Workday Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 29.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Workday Inc. shares, and 91.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.55%. Workday Inc. stock is held by 1,149 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.40% of the shares, which is about 13.18 million shares worth $2.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.72% or 12.12 million shares worth $2.03 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Forty Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.93 million shares worth $902.37 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Forty Fund held roughly 3.86 million shares worth around $646.48 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.