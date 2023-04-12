Why RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.55 million shares of the RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.03, and it changed around $0.35 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. RXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.50, offering almost -34.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.49% since then. We note from RXO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.38K.

RXO Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended RXO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RXO Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) trade information

Instantly RXO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.57 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.64% year-to-date, but still down -3.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) is -5.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RXO is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RXO Inc. (RXO) estimates and forecasts

RXO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect RXO Inc. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

RXO Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -39.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

RXO Dividends

RXO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of RXO Inc. shares, and 92.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.49%. RXO Inc. stock is held by 391 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.08% of the shares, which is about 15.28 million shares worth $290.76 million.

MFN Partners Management, LP, with 10.85% or 12.68 million shares worth $241.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.55 million shares worth $67.62 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $34.42 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.