Why Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.16 or -7.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.24M. MCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.00, offering almost -7150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.5% since then. We note from Micromobility.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Micromobility.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.83 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.35% year-to-date, but still down -31.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -68.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Micromobility.com Inc. to make $17.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.96% of Micromobility.com Inc. shares, and 1.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.87%. Micromobility.com Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 17214.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Credit Suisse Ag/, with 0.01% or 38366.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.