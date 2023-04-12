Why Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.59 million shares of the Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.99, and it changed around $0.31 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.05B. PEAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.40, offering almost -60.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.09% since then. We note from Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Instantly PEAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.12 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.29% year-to-date, but still up 1.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is 2.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Healthpeak Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.75 percent over the past six months and at a -0.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $524.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Healthpeak Properties Inc. to make $534.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $498.37 million and $517.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, and 95.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.68%. Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is held by 944 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.09% of the shares, which is about 87.99 million shares worth $2.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.87% or 59.44 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 24.46 million shares worth $580.54 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.06 million shares worth around $368.13 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.