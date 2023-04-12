Why Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.48M. CIDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.81, offering almost -80.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.78% since then. We note from Cinedigm Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 725.90K.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Instantly CIDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4498 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.55% year-to-date, but still up 9.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is -16.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.56 day(s).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cinedigm Corp. to make $13.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.85 million and $13.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%. Cinedigm Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 102.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 26 and June 30.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.75% of Cinedigm Corp. shares, and 7.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.48%. Cinedigm Corp. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.89% of the shares, which is about 6.97 million shares worth $2.7 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.14% or 2.04 million shares worth $0.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $1.9 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $0.74 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.