Why Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $122.60, and it changed around $10.2 or 9.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.02B. GTLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $242.59, offering almost -97.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.26% since then. We note from Chart Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 707.97K.

Chart Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GTLS as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chart Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Instantly GTLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 125.73 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.40% year-to-date, but still up 6.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is 5.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $190.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTLS is forecast to be at a low of $131.00 and a high of $235.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Chart Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.97 percent over the past six months and at a 26.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 110.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $476.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Chart Industries Inc. to make $921.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $354.1 million and $404.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 127.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.30%.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 01.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Chart Industries Inc. shares, and 120.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.64%. Chart Industries Inc. stock is held by 553 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.18% of the shares, which is about 5.63 million shares worth $648.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.55% or 5.36 million shares worth $617.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.64 million shares worth $304.66 million, making up 7.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $195.97 million, which represents about 4.64% of the total shares outstanding.