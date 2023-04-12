Why aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around $0.09 or 4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.53M. LIFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.26, offering almost -164.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.54% since then. We note from aTyr Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 291.55K.

aTyr Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIFE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Instantly LIFE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1492 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.13% year-to-date, but still down -5.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 2.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIFE is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1658.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -352.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

aTyr Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.11 percent over the past six months and at a 31.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -55.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc. to make $610k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.80%. aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

LIFE Dividends

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.03% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares, and 58.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.56%. aTyr Pharma Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 5.23 million shares worth $11.46 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.19% or 4.35 million shares worth $9.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $7.16 million, making up 10.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $5.59 million, which represents about 7.81% of the total shares outstanding.