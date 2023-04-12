Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.56 million shares of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.64, and it changed around -$0.31 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.49B. VIPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.18, offering almost -10.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.56% since then. We note from Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.00 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended VIPS as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.26 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.29% year-to-date, but still down -2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.90 percent over the past six months and at a 6.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to make $3.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.51 billion and $3.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.90%. Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 45.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.22% per year for the next five years.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 22.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, and 73.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.50%. Vipshop Holdings Limited stock is held by 504 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.80% of the shares, which is about 25.57 million shares worth $348.73 million.

Harris Associates L.P., with 3.57% or 18.99 million shares worth $259.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 20.56 million shares worth $172.89 million, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 13.3 million shares worth around $111.85 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.