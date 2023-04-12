urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.16 or 9.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.23M. UGRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.63, offering almost -412.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.57% since then. We note from urban-gro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 41050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.87K.

urban-gro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UGRO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. urban-gro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

Instantly UGRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7200 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.88% year-to-date, but still down -31.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) is -46.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.16 day(s).

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) estimates and forecasts

urban-gro Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.70 percent over the past six months and at a 56.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -371.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect urban-gro Inc. to make $21.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.05 million and $16.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.80%. urban-gro Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.91% of urban-gro Inc. shares, and 27.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.17%. urban-gro Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 17.74% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $2.28 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 12.07% or 0.57 million shares worth $1.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $1.55 million, making up 12.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.64 million, which represents about 4.82% of the total shares outstanding.