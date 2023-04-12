UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $525.13, and it changed around $4.16 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $482.59B. UNH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $558.10, offering almost -6.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $449.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.36% since then. We note from UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 526.70 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.95% year-to-date, but still up 6.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is 13.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.27 percent over the past six months and at a 11.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to make $89.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80.15 billion and $80.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.40%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 17.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.89% per year for the next five years.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, and 89.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.36%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock is held by 4,010 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 84.05 million shares worth $44.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.98% or 74.42 million shares worth $39.46 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 27.9 million shares worth $14.09 billion, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 21.2 million shares worth around $10.71 billion, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.