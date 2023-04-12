Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 4.86 million shares of the Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.31, and it changed around $20.3 or 32.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53B. TRTN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.00, offering almost 12.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.62% since then. We note from Triton International Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 451.68K.

Triton International Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TRTN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Triton International Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter.

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) trade information

Instantly TRTN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.52 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.13% year-to-date, but still up 34.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) is 32.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRTN is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) estimates and forecasts

Triton International Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.31 percent over the past six months and at a -16.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Triton International Limited to make $400.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $417.09 million and $412.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.00%. Triton International Limited earnings are expected to increase by 54.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

TRTN Dividends

Triton International Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.34% of Triton International Limited shares, and 71.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.97%. Triton International Limited stock is held by 393 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.02% of the shares, which is about 7.86 million shares worth $540.64 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 8.18% or 4.59 million shares worth $315.48 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.86 million shares worth $101.96 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $86.18 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.