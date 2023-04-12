Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 7.65 million shares of the Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.66, and it changed around $0.41 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.20B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.03, offering almost -47.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.56% since then. We note from Toast Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.04 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.05% year-to-date, but still down -1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is 1.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.99 percent over the past six months and at a 18.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -240.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $763.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Toast Inc. to make $901.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $535 million and $675 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.50%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 12 and May 17.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.32% of Toast Inc. shares, and 84.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.33%. Toast Inc. stock is held by 467 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.01% of the shares, which is about 28.59 million shares worth $515.56 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.50% or 26.77 million shares worth $482.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 26.27 million shares worth $439.27 million, making up 9.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $200.86 million, which represents about 3.93% of the total shares outstanding.