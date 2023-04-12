The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.36M. NCTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -182.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.72% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.40K.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1796 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.36% year-to-date, but still up 38.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 31.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of The9 Limited shares, and 1.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.71%. The9 Limited stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $71037.0.

Barclays Plc, with 0.31% or 76000.0 shares worth $43092.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8161.0 shares worth $5875.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.