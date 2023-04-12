The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.53, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.09B. TTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.75, offering almost -24.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.62% since then. We note from The Trade Desk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.99 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.25% year-to-date, but still up 1.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 13.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTD is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

The Trade Desk Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.22 percent over the past six months and at a 11.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $364.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect The Trade Desk Inc. to make $443.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $315.32 million and $376.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.80%. The Trade Desk Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -61.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.00% per year for the next five years.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares, and 77.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.06%. The Trade Desk Inc. stock is held by 1,003 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.57% of the shares, which is about 47.18 million shares worth $2.11 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.11% or 40.69 million shares worth $1.82 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.24 million shares worth $791.12 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $540.47 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.