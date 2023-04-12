Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.35, and it changed around $3.19 or 9.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. TGH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.52, offering almost -6.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.95% since then. We note from Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.57K.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TGH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Textainer Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) trade information

Instantly TGH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.99 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.00% year-to-date, but still up 11.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) is 11.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGH is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) estimates and forecasts

Textainer Group Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.27 percent over the past six months and at a -23.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 83.70%.

TGH Dividends

Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.56% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares, and 69.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.45%. Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 232 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.07% of the shares, which is about 3.52 million shares worth $109.19 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 6.31% or 2.76 million shares worth $85.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $31.6 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $30.73 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.