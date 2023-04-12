Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (NYSE: VIV) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.10, and it changed around $0.13 or 1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.20B. VIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.23, offering almost -38.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.37% since then. We note from Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VIV as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Telefonica Brasil S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) trade information

Instantly VIV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.15 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.20% year-to-date, but still up 6.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is 10.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIV is forecast to be at a low of $7.19 and a high of $10.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) estimates and forecasts

Telefonica Brasil S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.42 percent over the past six months and at a 10.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Telefonica Brasil S.A. to make $2.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.18 billion and $2.4 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.20%. Telefonica Brasil S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -34.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.10% per year for the next five years.

VIV Dividends

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.14. It is important to note, however, that the 14.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares, and 7.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.43%. Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 48.14 million shares worth $344.21 million.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V., with 0.48% or 7.96 million shares worth $56.94 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Value Fund and Artisan Global Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 20.9 million shares worth $157.2 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Global Value Fund held roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $20.79 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.