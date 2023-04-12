Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.47, and it changed around -$2.37 or -8.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.75B. SYM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.00, offering almost -13.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.65% since then. We note from Symbotic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 505.94K.

Symbotic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SYM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Symbotic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.00 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 113.28% year-to-date, but still up 9.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is 55.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYM is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Symbotic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 96.49 percent over the past six months and at a -27.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 289.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to make $255.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 165.00%.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.56% of Symbotic Inc. shares, and 57.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.23%. Symbotic Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 33.22% of the shares, which is about 20.0 million shares worth $513.8 million.

Svf Sponsor III (de) LLC , with 15.10% or 9.09 million shares worth $233.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $3.4 million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC held roughly 46250.0 shares worth around $1.19 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.