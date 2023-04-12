Stock Performance And Outlook Of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN)

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.90, and it changed around $0.42 or 3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $403.17M. TRIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.28, offering almost -53.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.21% since then. We note from Trinity Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 338.00K.

Trinity Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TRIN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trinity Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) trade information

Instantly TRIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.09 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) is -4.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRIN is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) estimates and forecasts

Trinity Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.21 percent over the past six months and at a 7.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Trinity Capital Inc. to make $41.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.84 million and $33.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.20%.

TRIN Dividends

Trinity Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 15.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.10% of Trinity Capital Inc. shares, and 29.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.98%. Trinity Capital Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.31% of the shares, which is about 1.16 million shares worth $12.64 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.82% or 0.98 million shares worth $10.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Financial Services Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $10.76 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Financial Services Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $7.14 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.