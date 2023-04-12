Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.11 million shares of the Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.25, and it changed around $0.41 or 2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.37B. STLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.86, offering almost -3.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.7% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.32 million.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.40 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is 3.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.69 day(s).

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.98 percent over the past six months and at a -19.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.11% of Stellantis N.V. shares, and 43.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.88%. Stellantis N.V. stock is held by 930 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.00% of the shares, which is about 192.7 million shares worth $2.74 billion.

Amundi, with 3.85% or 123.88 million shares worth $1.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 28.7 million shares worth $407.58 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 27.02 million shares worth around $365.27 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.